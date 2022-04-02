Baader Bank Reiterates €126.00 Price Target for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC)

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) received a €126.00 ($138.46) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.34% from the company’s current price.
CWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €138.00 ($151.65) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
Shares of ETR:CWC opened at €93.10 ($102.31) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $674.19 million and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €102.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €90.00 ($98.90) and a 1-year high of €138.40 ($152.09).
CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.
