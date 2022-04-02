Baader Bank Reiterates €126.00 Price Target for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC)

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) received a €126.00 ($138.46) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.34% from the company’s current price.

CWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €138.00 ($151.65) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:CWC opened at €93.10 ($102.31) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $674.19 million and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €102.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €90.00 ($98.90) and a 1-year high of €138.40 ($152.09).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.