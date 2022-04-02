BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $597.59

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 597.59 ($7.83) and traded as high as GBX 734.20 ($9.62). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 717.40 ($9.40), with a volume of 7,204,683 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.78) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 555 ($7.27) to GBX 630 ($8.25) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.79) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.13) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.50) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 754.67 ($9.89).

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 661.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 597.59. The company has a market capitalization of £22.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.61), for a total transaction of £185,085.44 ($242,448.83).

About BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

