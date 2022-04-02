Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €5.90 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.90 ($6.48) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($5.93) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.40 ($8.13) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a €6.60 ($7.25) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €6.25 ($6.87) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.20 ($6.81) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.15) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($8.71).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

