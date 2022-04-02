Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.10) to €0.90 ($0.99) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oddo Bhf lowered Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €0.73 ($0.80) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.78.

OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

