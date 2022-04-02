Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.49) price target on the bank’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.
SAN opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.28.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Banco Santander by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 26,319 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
