Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.49) price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

SAN opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Banco Santander by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 26,319 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

