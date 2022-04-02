Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.01.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.49) target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 59.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 171,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.0571 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 7.84%.
Banco Santander Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander (SAN)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.