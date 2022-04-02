Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.49) target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 59.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 171,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

SAN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,958,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,167. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.0571 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

