Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $82.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of BFC opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $548.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.35. Bank First has a 12-month low of $66.64 and a 12-month high of $74.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bank First by 698.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bank First by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank First in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 93,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

