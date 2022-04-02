Bank of The West Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.3% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 136,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $301.89 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.40 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.12 and a 200 day moving average of $361.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

