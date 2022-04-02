Bank of The West Trims Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bank of The West cut its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 369.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.