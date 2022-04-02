BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BankUnited by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

