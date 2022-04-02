Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 270 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 270 ($3.54) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BARC. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.20) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.49) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 239.50 ($3.14).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 147.04 ($1.93) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 180.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 188.28. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

