Barclays Lowers Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $152.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.34% from the stock’s current price.

MHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.36.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $124.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $121.04 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,576,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,439,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.