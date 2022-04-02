Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $220.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BCS cut Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barclays from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.60.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Barclays has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Barclays by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,946 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,716,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,870,000 after buying an additional 181,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,446,000 after buying an additional 1,376,771 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $57,276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 7.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,155,000 after buying an additional 332,005 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

