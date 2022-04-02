Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($22.92) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMIN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.94) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.89) target price for the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.89) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.20).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Shares of SMIN stock traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,434.50 ($18.79). 1,284,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,063. The company has a market cap of £5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,501.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,491.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.87).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

In other news, insider George Buckley purchased 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($20.71) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,381.60).

About Smiths Group (Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.