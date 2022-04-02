Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($22.92) price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMIN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.94) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.89) target price for the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.89) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.20).
Shares of SMIN stock traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,434.50 ($18.79). 1,284,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,063. The company has a market cap of £5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,501.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,491.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.87).
In other news, insider George Buckley purchased 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($20.71) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,381.60).
About Smiths Group (Get Rating)
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
