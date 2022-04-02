Barclays Trims AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Target Price to $40.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 61.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZEK. TheStreet downgraded AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens raised AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AZEK from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $276,003.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 3,690.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in AZEK by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

