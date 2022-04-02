BARK (NYSE:BARK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

BARK has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of BARK stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. BARK has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that BARK will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BARK during the third quarter worth approximately $14,554,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BARK by 27,682.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 1,854,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BARK by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 1,564,396 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in BARK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BARK during the third quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

