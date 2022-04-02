Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Down 4%

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) shares traded down 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.48. 81,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 42,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$28.83 million and a P/E ratio of -13.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

