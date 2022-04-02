Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 767 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 114.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $7.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $454.79. 699,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,818. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.56. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $322.90 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.