Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,434 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,330 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,340,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,696. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $82.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

