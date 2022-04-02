Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 407 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in General Mills by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in General Mills by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

NYSE:GIS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.79. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $1,724,353. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

