Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 61,929,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,220,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $329.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

