Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.68. 5,702,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,797,610. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.32 and its 200 day moving average is $129.54. The stock has a market cap of $287.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $164.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

