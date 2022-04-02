Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $375,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.21.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,464,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

