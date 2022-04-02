Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,246. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $101.37 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.02 and its 200-day moving average is $109.73.

