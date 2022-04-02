Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $410,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $73,698,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $5.18 on Friday, hitting $266.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,078. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.29 and a 200 day moving average of $213.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The company has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,129 shares of company stock worth $4,442,751 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

