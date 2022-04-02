Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 575 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.87. 5,018,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.34. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.