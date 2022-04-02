Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $85.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,238,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,745,736. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

