Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in PTC were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of PTC by 401.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

PTC traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.77. 554,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.