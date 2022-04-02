Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 1,140 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,298 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,628,000 after buying an additional 1,995,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after buying an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after buying an additional 1,667,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $106.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,581,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,083,443. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.48. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.97 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

