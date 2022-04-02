Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 2,590 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $4,922,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Essex LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $83.12. The stock had a trading volume of 18,664,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,466,398. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

