Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of BEEM opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.89 million, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

