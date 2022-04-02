Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Makes New Investment in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Senseonics by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SENS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Senseonics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,992,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,337,270. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $898.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $104,862.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mirasol Panlilio sold 105,760 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $260,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,643 shares of company stock worth $2,459,304. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

