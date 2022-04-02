Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 185 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $592.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $564.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

