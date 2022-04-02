Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.36. 3,552,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

