Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 3,577 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.
Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
