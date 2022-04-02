Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 380 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $581,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,717 shares of company stock worth $29,688,195. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,007,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,372. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

