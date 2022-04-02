Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,278,500 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 27,792,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,546.6 days.
Shares of BJCHF opened at $0.55 on Friday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.
Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beijing Capital International Airport (BJCHF)
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.