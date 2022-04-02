Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,278,500 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 27,792,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,546.6 days.

Shares of BJCHF opened at $0.55 on Friday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

