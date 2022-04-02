Belden (NYSE:BDC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average is $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.39. Belden has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

