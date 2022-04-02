Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 273 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 71,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 384.1% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 31,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,829 shares during the period. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of VZ opened at $52.12 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

