Benchmark Cuts NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $16.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEO. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens cut NeoGenomics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.36.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.54 and a beta of 0.84.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 24.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGenomics (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.