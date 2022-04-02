Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $418.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 393,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,313 over the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.