BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

