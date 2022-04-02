BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.5% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $178.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $180.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

