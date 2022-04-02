BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 116.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $205.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $167.53 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.86.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.61) to GBX 3,200 ($41.92) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

