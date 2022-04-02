BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 252 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 29,225 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after buying an additional 20,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $275.84 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $237.48 and a 52-week high of $306.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.42 and a 200-day moving average of $280.41.

