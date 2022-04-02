BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 221.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 108.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 508,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 264,509 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.