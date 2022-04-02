BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,397 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

