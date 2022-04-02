BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 598 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,383,000 after buying an additional 194,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,520,000 after buying an additional 260,530 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,814,000 after buying an additional 74,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,836,000 after buying an additional 336,410 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.60. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $74.19.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,169 shares of company stock worth $17,857,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

