Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 834 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $441.41 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.36.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

