Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 8,673.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,635.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 169,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,593,000 after buying an additional 167,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,664,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after buying an additional 34,139 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 27,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,936,000.

VCR opened at $305.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $269.31 and a 52 week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

